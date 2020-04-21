Spring Valley basketball star CJ Meredith ready for life with Thundering Herd

HUNTINGTON, WV – (WOWK) – Spring valley’s CJ Meredith has several Divison I offers — Akron, Air Force, Morehead State, and Marshall — but the Huntington native targeted the Herd from the start.

“I played summer ball with the guys last year, the marshall guys and they were always just giving me tips and tricks and you’re good enough to do this and I was as a kid in the bleachers watching from when I was 6 years old watching marshall from the bleachers and I just knew that one day I wanted to be on the court and I knew whenever that opportunity presented itself I knew I couldn’t pass it up, Meredith said.”

Aside from growing up just 15 minutes away from the Cam Henderson Center — Meredith says his style of play is exactly what the herd are looking for.

“Marshall has the perfect system for me. I think I will fit right in. It’s a little more read and react and I’ll have to learn it of course but it will take some time but I think I will get it down pretty quick.”

Meredith is also excited to play with his future Herd teammates.

“Its definitely a dream come true. They’re my idols and I am going to be going at them in practice. I looked up to those guys and they help me a lot and they are my mentors and I’m sure they will push me to make me that much better.”

He was sensational in his senior season with the wolves scoring nearly 26 points per game — and now he’s trading in his blue and white for green and white

“Talked to coach Dan this morning, coach Cline, coach Jackson, they all reached out to me. I actually called the strength and conditioning coach and I was like I want the workout, I’m ready to start, ready to get going and he said he would get it to me as soon as he can, and I am ready to get going for sure.”

And the Herd can’t wait to see how much better Meredith can make them.