Student athletes work to juggle school and sports

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WOWK) – Across the region students are heading back to school. Many of them are playing sports as well. Late practices and games can put a strain on a student’s schedule. Student-athletes say it isn’t always easy to find a balance between school and extracurriculars. Time management, organization and having an adult mentor to keep them on track can help with the task.

Herbert Hoover High School Athletic Director Jake Ruddle said student-athletes are told early on that they are a student first and an athlete second.

“A lot of times these kids may be playing two sports at one time so they have back to back practices, some may be in college classes,” Ruddle said. “I think coaches understand there is a lot more that goes on in the evening than practices.”

Ruddle said the average practice lasts about two hours making it crucial for students to budget their time wisely. For additional tips on how to help your student-athlete stay on track click here.