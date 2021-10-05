Week 6 West Virginia high school football rankings

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Week 6 WVSSAC football rankings were released Tuesday, with Herbert Hoover moving up two spots from No. 4 to No. 2.

In AAA, George Washington falls three spots to No. 11 following Friday’s 14-13 loss to South Charleston. The Black Eagles move up two spots to No. 8.

Huntington, Cabell Midland and Spring Valley are among area teams in the top ten, placing No. 1, No. 7 and No. 10, respectively.

In AA, three area teams round out the top five. Alongside Herbert Hoover, Poca moves up two spots to No. 3; Point Pleasant is ranked No. 5.

