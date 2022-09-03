PITTSBURGH, PA (WOWK) – We had a special edition of Friday Night SportsZone this week, with Cassidy Wood and Zach Gilleland coming to us live from the Katie H in Pittsburgh following the Backyard Brawl and Pittsburgh Pirates Games!

That doesn’t mean the we’d miss out on the “Word of the Week” fun! This week’s word was “audible.” No, we don’t mean the audiobook app! Cassidy and Zach asked some fans at the Pirates game what they think it means!

In football, audible means when the quarterback changes the play while already on the field.