Word of the Week: Pylon

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – In the second week of Friday night football of the 2021 season, our Word of the Week was “Pylon.”

It was so fun hanging out with all these Nitro and St. Albans fans at the Battle of the Bridge!

For those of you wondering what the correct answer is, a “Pylon” is the orange rectangles found in the endzone.

Make sure to come out and say hi and be in our Word of the Week if we’re at your football game!