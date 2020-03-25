Working From Home Looks Different for Local Wake Forest Football Commit

HURRICANE, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – Today’s workout for Cabell Midland standout JJ Roberts is different. Despite fields and gyms closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there are no days off for the Wake Forest commit.

“Every time I workout I think somebody’s getting better than me, so when I come out here and workout. I think I’ve got to be the best so you know I push myself to be better. I don’t really do it because it’s easy, I do it because I really love it.”

Roberts is giving a whole new meaning to working from home, and the change of scenery isn’t stopping his drive to stay in football shape.

“I’m just going to keep doing this right now until they open up some fields and then we can go get some workouts there, hopefully, they open up the weight room soon, so you know I will just be doing everything at home right now, Roberts said.”

The drive the future Demon Deacon possesses has caught the eyes of his parents.

“JJ didn’t get to where he is by sitting at home behind a computer screen, he’s always had a strong work ethic and he’s always pushed himself. We haven’t had to be his cheerleaders. He has that mentality that he wants to be the best and he wants to be great and he’s pushed himself to do that, Tosha Roberts said.”

“There have been a lot of times you know he would be at three workouts a day you know 2/3 times a week, so you know that drive just says a lot about him, the way he pushes himself to always do better and to be better it’s really awesome, said B.J. Roberts.”

Roberts led the Knights to both to a 13-1 record and berth in the Class AAA state championship game and hopes to see his play translate well in the ACC.

“With G-D I think I can put anything I set my mind to, so I’m pretty confident in myself so I think I can make a good adjustment going up.”

Even with no gridiron to practice on the midland product has lofty goals and one day hopes to play in the NFL. So it’s business as usual for the Defensive back just this time. There are no sidelines.

In Hurricane, Jake Siegel, 13 Sports Working for You.