WV High School Football Week 1: Area Schedule

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With High School football set to kick off in West Virginia Friday, Sept. 5, below is a list of area games that are still on. Be sure to tune into the 13 SportsZone’s coverage for all the highlights and scores from week number one during the 11 p.m. Newscast.

CLASS AAA

Ripley at Buckhannon-Upshur

Roane County at Lincoln County

Parkersburg at Spring Valley

University at Parkersburg South

Hurricane at Huntington

CLASS AA

Braxton County at Lewis County 

Oak Glen at Point Pleasant

Scott at Wayne

CLASS A

Ravenswood at Buffalo

Tug Valley at Sherman

More Stories

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter