CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With High School football set to kick off in West Virginia Friday, Sept. 5, below is a list of area games that are still on. Be sure to tune into the 13 SportsZone’s coverage for all the highlights and scores from week number one during the 11 p.m. Newscast.
CLASS AAA
Ripley at Buckhannon-Upshur
Roane County at Lincoln County
Parkersburg at Spring Valley
University at Parkersburg South
Hurricane at Huntington
CLASS AA
Braxton County at Lewis County
Oak Glen at Point Pleasant
Scott at Wayne
CLASS A
Ravenswood at Buffalo
Tug Valley at Sherman
More Stories
- US unemployment rate falls to 8.4%, adds 1.4 million jobs
- Gov. Justice gives update on pandemic in the Mountain State
- Elementary school teacher tests positive for COVID-19 in Cabell County
- WV COVID-19 cases top 11,000
- Newsfeed Now: Facebook crackdown on political posts; “Saucy nugs” debate goes viral
- Kentucky man faces 20 charges related to child sexual abuse material
- Check the mail: Ohio voters receive absentee ballot applications this week
- ‘Pray for our city’: Cleveland police officer and one other killed in shooting, search for suspects underway
- Outdoor street dining coming to Huntington
- WV High School Football Week 1: Area Schedule
Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- US unemployment rate falls to 8.4%, adds 1.4 million jobs
- Gov. Justice gives update on pandemic in the Mountain State
- Elementary school teacher tests positive for COVID-19 in Cabell County
- WV COVID-19 cases top 11,000
- Newsfeed Now: Facebook crackdown on political posts; “Saucy nugs” debate goes viral
- Kentucky man faces 20 charges related to child sexual abuse material
- Check the mail: Ohio voters receive absentee ballot applications this week
- ‘Pray for our city’: Cleveland police officer and one other killed in shooting, search for suspects underway
- Outdoor street dining coming to Huntington
- WV High School Football Week 1: Area Schedule