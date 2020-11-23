WV Winter sports may have to push back start date

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Winter sports may have to take a back seat in West Virginia as Gov. Jim Justice says his main concern is education and schools amid the pandemic.

During his press conference today, Nov. 23, Justice talked about the importance of education and how it has to take precedence over sports.

“We’re dealing with something that no one dealt with before. We’re dealing with a pandemic and school has to take precedence over sports. And if we can’t go to school…it really doesn’t make much sense to be preoccupied and worried to death about sports.” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

Justice says he does hope fall sports can be finished in order to look at when winter sports can possibly start, but he says they may have to be moved to a later date.

“Right now January the 11th looks really tough to me. We may have to shove that out even further but never the less we’re looking.” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice