WVSSAC adds new class division for next basketball season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia Secondary School Activites Commission has announced a new class division for high school basketball.

29 West Virginia high schools will move to the new Class AAAA for the 2020-2021 basketball season. The following is an updated list of schools and their class divisions.

Next season will be the first of a two-year trial period for the four classifications.

AAAA AAA AA A Morgantown High School Winfield High School Wheeling Central Sherman High School Musselman High School Fairmont Senior High School Charleston Catholic Greater Beckley Cabell Midland High School Ripley High School Chapmanville Regional High School Doddridge County High School Parkersburg High School Nitro High School Frankfort High School James Monroe High School Jefferson High School Hampshire Senior High School Roane County High School Madonna Huntington High School Lincoln County High School Williamstown High School Tyler Consolidated High School Martinsburg High School Shady Spring High School Liberty (Raleigh) High School Tolsia High School Parkersburg South High School Herbert Hoover High School Poca High School Pendleton County Middle/High School Wheeling Park High School Robert C. Byrd High School Bluefield High School Clay-Battelle High School Spring Mills High School East Fairmont High School Westside High School Greenbrier West High School Washington High School North Marion High School Mingo Central Comprehensive High School Man Senior High School Hedgesville High School Grafton High School Moorefield High School WV School for the Deaf University High School Elkins High School Braxton County High School Mount View High School Hurricane High School Berkeley Springs High School Notre Dame WV School for the Blind Woodrow Wilson High School Weir High School Magnolia High School Richwood High School George Washington High School Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School Wyoming County East High School Tucker County High School Capital High School Keyser High School Buffalo High School Wahama High School Riverside High School Lewis County High School South Harrison High School River View High School Preston High School Sissonville High School Ravenswood High School Cameron High School Saint Albans High School Scott High School Petersburg High School Gilmer County High School John Marshall High School Pikeview High School Clay County High School East Hardy High School Oak Hill High School Wayne High School St. Marys High School Tug Valley High School South Charleston High School Lincoln High School Ritchie County High School Calhoun Middle/High School Buckhannon Upshur High School Logan High School Midland Trail High School Montcalm High School Spring Valley High School Nicholas County High School Wirt County High School Tygarts Valley Middle/High School Greenbrier East High School Oak Glen High School Summers County High School Hannan High School Bridgeport High School Independence High School Trinity Webster County High School Princeton Senior High School Philip Barbour High School Complex Huntington St. Joseph Paden City High School Brooke High School Liberty (Harrison) High School Parkersburg Catholic Meadow Bridge High Valley High School (W) Van Junior/Senior High School Pocahontas County High School Hundred High School Paw Paw High School Union Educational Complex Harman High School Pickens Elementary/High School

