WVSSAC adds new class division for next basketball season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia Secondary School Activites Commission has announced a new class division for high school basketball.

29 West Virginia high schools will move to the new Class AAAA for the 2020-2021 basketball season. The following is an updated list of schools and their class divisions.

Next season will be the first of a two-year trial period for the four classifications.

AAAA AAA AA 
Morgantown High School Winfield High School Wheeling Central Sherman High School 
Musselman High School Fairmont Senior High School Charleston Catholic Greater Beckley 
Cabell Midland High School Ripley High School Chapmanville Regional High School Doddridge County High School 
Parkersburg High School Nitro High School Frankfort High School James Monroe High School 
Jefferson High School Hampshire Senior High School Roane County High School Madonna 
Huntington High School Lincoln County High School Williamstown High School Tyler Consolidated High School 
Martinsburg High School Shady Spring High School Liberty (Raleigh) High School Tolsia High School 
Parkersburg South High School Herbert Hoover High School Poca High School Pendleton County Middle/High School 
Wheeling Park High School Robert C. Byrd High School Bluefield High School Clay-Battelle High School 
Spring Mills High School East Fairmont High School Westside High School Greenbrier West High School 
Washington High School North Marion High School Mingo Central Comprehensive High School Man Senior High School 
Hedgesville High School Grafton High School Moorefield High School WV School for the Deaf 
University High School Elkins High School Braxton County High School Mount View High School 
Hurricane High School Berkeley Springs High School Notre Dame WV School for the Blind 
Woodrow Wilson High School Weir High School Magnolia High School Richwood High School 
George Washington High School Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School Wyoming County East High School Tucker County High School 
Capital High School Keyser High School Buffalo High School Wahama High School 
Riverside High School Lewis County High School South Harrison High School River View High School 
Preston High School Sissonville High School Ravenswood High School Cameron High School 
Saint Albans High School Scott High School Petersburg High School Gilmer County High School 
John Marshall High School Pikeview High School Clay County High School East Hardy High School 
Oak Hill High School Wayne High School St. Marys High School Tug Valley High School 
South Charleston High School Lincoln High School Ritchie County High School Calhoun Middle/High School 
Buckhannon Upshur High School Logan High School Midland Trail High School Montcalm High School 
Spring Valley High School Nicholas County High School Wirt County High School Tygarts Valley Middle/High School 
Greenbrier East High School Oak Glen High School Summers County High School Hannan High School 
Bridgeport High School Independence High School Trinity Webster County High School 
Princeton Senior High School Philip Barbour High School Complex Huntington St. Joseph Paden City High School 
Brooke High School Liberty (Harrison) High School Parkersburg Catholic Meadow Bridge High 
   Valley High School (W) 
   Van Junior/Senior High School 
   Pocahontas County High School 
   Hundred High School 
   Paw Paw High School 
   Union Educational Complex 
   Harman High School 
   Pickens Elementary/High School 

