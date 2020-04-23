Live Now
WVSSAC announces “Shine for WV Seniors 2020” night

by: Ryan Decker

PARKSERSBURG, WV (WBOY) – The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission announced Wednesday that it will host a state-wide senior night event next week to honor senior athletes.

“Shine for WV Seniors 2020” is scheduled to take place at high schools across the Mountain State Friday, May 1.

Multiple schools already say they plan to participate in the event. Some schools in the state have already been following the lead of high schools in other states, leaving field and stadium lights on for a short time at night in honor of canceled seasons and the seniors who didn’t get to play their final games.

On Tuesday, WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said a state-wide event like this was something they were looking into. The announcement for the May 1 event came just a day later.

