WVSSAC announces “Shine for WV Seniors 2020” night

PARKSERSBURG, WV (WBOY) – The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission announced Wednesday that it will host a state-wide senior night event next week to honor senior athletes.

“Shine for WV Seniors 2020” is scheduled to take place at high schools across the Mountain State Friday, May 1.

Please take a moment on May 1, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. and participate in "Shine for WV Seniors 2020" by lighting up your school stadium, front lawn of your school or simply by flipping the switch to turn on your porch light in support of West Virginia's 2020 senior class. pic.twitter.com/p4Fn7RNE5s — WVSSAC (@wvssac) April 22, 2020

Multiple schools already say they plan to participate in the event. Some schools in the state have already been following the lead of high schools in other states, leaving field and stadium lights on for a short time at night in honor of canceled seasons and the seniors who didn’t get to play their final games.

I'm sure many of you have seen high schools across the country leaving facility lights on in honor of the Class of 2020.

Here's how Tygarts Valley High School will be honoring this year's senior Bulldogs! Hope many more schools will follow in their footsteps. pic.twitter.com/kXfUi6RZXA — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) April 22, 2020

On Tuesday, WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said a state-wide event like this was something they were looking into. The announcement for the May 1 event came just a day later.

