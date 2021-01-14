WVSSAC releases updated calendar for winter and spring sports

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

PARKERSBURG, WV (WBOY) – The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission has released an updated calendar for winter and spring sports.

This follows Governor Jim Justice’s announcement from earlier this week that sports would begin practices in February, with competition starting in March.

Winter sports teams — basketball, cheer, swimming and wrestling — can begin practices on February 15, according to the calendar. Teams and athletes must complete 14 practices before they can begin competing.

Meanwhile, spring sports teams — baseball, softball, tennis, track & field — can begin practices on March 15, and then begin competing on April 12.

Below are tentative key dates for both seasons:

Winter Sports:

Winter practices open: Feb. 15

Girls basketball games begin: March 3

Cheer, Swimming and Wrestling begin: March 3

Boys basketball games begin: March 5

State cheer competition: March 20

State swim meet: April 20-21

State wrestling tournament: April 21-24

Girls state basketball tournament: April 27-May 1

Boys state basketball tournament: May 4-8

Spring Sports:

Spring practices open: March 15

Spring sports competition begins: April 12

State tennis tournament: June 3-5

State track meet: June 10-12

State softball tournament: June 22-23

State baseball tournament: June 24-26