With National Signing Day behind us and the 2021 college football season fast approaching, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from West Virginia using 247Sports.

There are a number of players primed to make big impacts right away, including as starters as soon as they arrive. The highest-rated players run the gamut from offense to special teams. Without a doubt, several of the players listed here are sure to be household names by the holidays. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

#9: Naieem Kearney (APB)

– College: Georgetown

– National ranking: #2,699 (2 stars, 0.768 rating)

– Position ranking: #30 (APB)

– Offers: Georgetown, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard

#8: Michael Hughes (K)

– College: Appalachian State

– National ranking: #2,559 (2 stars, 0.7898 rating)

– Position ranking: #17 (K)

– Offers: Appalachian State, Marshall, Old Dominion, West Virginia

#7: John McConnell (P)

– College: Marshall

– National ranking: #2,536 (2 stars, 0.7911 rating)

– Position ranking: #17 (P)

– Offers: Marshall

#6: Ethan Payne (RB)

– College: Marshall

– National ranking: #2,516 (2 stars, 0.7936 rating)

– Position ranking: #148 (RB)

– Offers: Marshall

#5: Caleb Bryan (OT)

– College: not committed

– National ranking: #2,357 (3 stars, 0.8024 rating)

– Position ranking: #200 (OT)

– Offers: Marshall, Colgate, Fordham, Holy Cross, Kent State

#4: Gage Michael (DUAL)

– College: Kent State

– National ranking: #2,324 (3 stars, 0.8044 rating)

– Position ranking: #69 (DUAL)

– Offers: Kent State, Bryant, Robert Morris

#3: Bryce Biggs (OT)

– College: Marshall

– National ranking: #1,647 (3 stars, 0.8302 rating)

– Position ranking: #132 (OT)

– Offers: Marshall, Akron, Arkansas State, Bowling Green

#2: Zeiqui Lawton (SDE)

– College: Cincinnati

– National ranking: #566 (3 stars, 0.8722 rating)

– Position ranking: #35 (SDE)

– Offers: Cincinnati, Appalachian State, Boise State, Eastern Kentucky, Illinois

#1: Wyatt Milum (OT)

– College: West Virginia

– National ranking: #108 (4 stars, 0.9508 rating)

– Position ranking: #13 (OT)

– Offers: West Virginia, Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia

