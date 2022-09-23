BLACKSBURG, VA (WOWK) – The Black Diamond Trophy is headed back to Morgantown for another year.

WVU’s defense dominated the Hokies in the second half, holding Virginia Tech to just three points. The Mountaineers walked away with a 33-10 win Thursday night, defeating their rivals for the second-straight season.

A lot of attention was on Charleston native and former Marshall quarterback Grant Wells, who was playing in his first game against WVU. Wells connected on a 28-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Smith to put the Hokies up 7-3.

From there it was all Mountaineers. West Virginia took the lead 11 seconds before halftime when JT Daniels found Sam James on a 24-yard touchdown pass.

WVU added to their lead in the fourth quarter. Running back Justin Johnson found the end zone on an 8-yard run to make it 23-10.

True freshman Jacolby Spells sealed the game on a pick-six late in the fourth.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-2. They’ll have a tough test next time out, travelling to Austin and facing a ranked Longhorns team.

Virginia Tech (2-2) is on the road at North Carolina Oct. 1.