Holliday on Ohio U: “They Are Really, Really Good Football Players”

Huntington, W. Va (WOWK) — The Battle for the Bell returns this weekend and this year’s Marshall team is well aware of how important it is to keep the bell local come Saturday.

As for ohio…The bobcats — like the thundering herd — are 1 and 1…After Jut like Marshall, Ohio is 1-1, and most recently dropped a 20-10 decision to Pittsburgh last weekend. As for this rivalry, Ohio has taken the bell 4 of the last 5 outing.

Head coach Doc Holliday sees the bobcats as a team that doesn’t make a whole lot of mental errors.

“They are like clones,” Holliday said. “They are all like really, really good football players that know how to play the game tough, physical, they don’t give up the big play and they get lined up and they are so well-coached and play so hard and play really well.”