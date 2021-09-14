Honoring ‘The Great One’ on Roberto Clemente Day

PITTSBURGH, PA (WOWK) – Major League Baseball and the Pirates’ organization will honor ‘The Great One’ on Roberto Clemente Day, September 15th.

They will honor Clemente through a community-based initiative that is taking place throughout Pittsburgh.

They will also hold several pregame events, and the number 21 will be on the back of each of the Pirates’ home jerseys for their game against Cincinnati tomorrow night at 6:35.

We’ll have some highlights from ‘Roberto Clemente Day’ right here on WOWK.