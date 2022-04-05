ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – After losing in the Class AA semifinals last season, Herbert Hoover is looking for more success this time around.

“This year we’re using that as momentum to try to change up or game a little bit,” senior Cole Clendenin said. “[We’re] just trying to go back.”

The Huskies sit at 6-3 this season, riding a three-game winning streak. Their three losses have been by four runs combined.

“we’ve got some seniors that played a lot last year, that have played some important games,” head coach J.R. Oliver said. “They’re used to that type of thing. We should be playing with everybody that we play with. If we don’t, then we’re not playing well.”

The bats are heating up. Hoover has scored 13 runs against Poca and eight against Lewis County in the past week.

“I feel confident,” senior Will Bright said. “We started off slow at the beginning and struggled a little bit. But I feel like we’ve picked up hitting-wise and I think we’re good to go.”

Class AA brings some tough opponents like Winfield and Logan, the team Hoover lost to last season.

“There’s not a night off,” Oliver said. “Everyone’s going to give you their best shot. Everyone’s got a good team.”

The Huskies will next face Clay County Wednesday.