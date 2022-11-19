WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – An all-time great one in the Class AA quarterfinals pitted Hoover and Winfield in a rematch of week two.

It was the Huskies who had the last laugh this time around, using a last-second touchdown pass from Dane Hatfield to nab the 27-26 win for Hoover.

Winfield’s Caden Beam punched in a touchdown with just over one minute left to give the Generals a late 26-20 lead, but a missed kick made it a six point game.

The Huskies sophomore quarterback then commanded a great drive down the field for the tying score. Levi Paxton booted the game-winning extra point to send Hoover into the semifinals.

Hoover will face the winner of the Scott-Frankfort game in the Class AA semifinals. The winner will face the winner of North Marion-Independence.