KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The first week of West Virginia girls basketball continues with many area teams kicking off their seasons.

In Elkview, the Herbert Hoover Huskies defeated Chapmanville 56-42. Hoover will next face Logan at home Tuesday.

In the Capital City, the Charleston Catholic Fighting Irish took down Scott 44-21. CC will next face Sissonville Dec. 9.

