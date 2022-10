POCA, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover continues to play their best football this season. The Huskies used a dominant ground game to defeat Poca 63-13, their sixth-straight win after dropping their first two contests.

Running back Rocco Frye added four touchdowns on the ground in the first half. Quarterback Dane Hatfield added one through the air and one on the ground as well.

Hoover ends its season next Friday at Logan. Both teams are fighting for playoff berths.