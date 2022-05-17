HERBERT HOOVER, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover traveled up to Philip Barbour to face the Colts for game one of regionals, a best-of-three series.

The Huskies got off to a good start in the top of the first. Grayson Buckner sent a grounder down the third base line; the RBI single gave the Huskies an early 1-0 lead.

The bats stayed hot in the top of the second. Caroline Woody hit a pop up that the Colts couldn’t field. Hoover goes up 3-0 fast.

In the bottom of the second, the Colts got on the board. A passed ball gave Katie Kennedy a chance to run home.

But Hoover responded fast, in a big way.

Brooklyn Huffman collected a two-run homer to left center; putting the Huskies up 5-1 in the third.

And Philip Barbour just couldn’t catch up; Herbert Hoover wins the first matchup 8-2.

Game two is in Elkview Tuesday night at 6 o’clock.