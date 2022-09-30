CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Chapmanville hosted Herbert Hoover tonight, the Huskies looking to keep their win streak alive.

Hoover took down Nitro then Sissonville in the past two weeks, and now face a Tigers team that sits at 3-2.

This one stayed tight all game, the Huskies lead in the second quarter 28-21.

You can watch highlights above!

Tigers quarterback Brody Dalton looking to pass, finds Adam Mullins for the first down.

Next Tiger’s possession, Dalton again with the ball, he takes it himself and dives into the endzone.

Hoover enters halftime with the one point lead though, 28-27.

And they held onto the lead until the final whistle, 42-33 the final.