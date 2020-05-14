Herbert Hoover’s Allison Dunbar focused on college hoops

CHARLESTON, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – After an illustrious high school career at herbert hoover — Allison Dunbar will play division 2 basketball for Concord University in the fall.

“When I went up there, I just felt like that where I wanted to be. It was just a good atmosphere and C oach Ozborne and Coach Southcott, they made me feel comfortable, Dunbar said.”

“They’ve had big seasons the past two seasons, its a very different pace, its much faster in college so I have to work out and push myself to become better.”

Dunbar knows the game will more intense and ultra-competitive as big changes are in store when she gets to campus in Athens.

“Tempo and actually being able to keep up with the game and you have to work on shooting and being effective and ball handling and everything just needs to be there, you can’t slack off.”

and her high school coach doesn’t believe the former husky star will ever slack off.

“She wants to work hard, she wants to win, she is willing to do whatever it takes, even though we talk about her having the all-time scoring record – 47 points in a game all of those things her first priority was to win so she’s very unselfish. for this conference, she is kind of pretty much the total package.

“We’ve always wanted to beat nitro, especially this season we knew we had a chance after the first time we lost so beating them the second time was great.”

Dunbar was always looking to fulfill her dreams of becoming a college basketball player —- and now she has.