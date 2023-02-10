CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a huge night at Thursday’s NFL Honors for WVU legend Chuck Howley.

Howley was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

We did a feature story with the Howley family back in July when he was announced as a finalist. His son, Scott, shared with us that Chuck is in the advanced stages of dementia. So it was important to get him into the Hall of Fame sooner rather than later.

Howley has been a finalist several times before, but last night it was announced on the national stage at the NFL Honors… he is now officially a Hall of Famer.

“We were all thrilled beyond words,” said Chuck’s son, Scott. “There were tears you know. I think dad got it. He seemed to understand what they were telling him. There was a point, and you may have seen it in the NFL video, where he kind of realized that Bob Lilly was on one side of him and Roger Staubach was on the other, and he reached out and grabbed both their hands and hung on. The whole time they were explaining it to him, he was hanging on tight to their hands. So I think he really understood what was happening in that moment.”

Chuck Howley will officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August, in Canton.