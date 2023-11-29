HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football has finished the 2023 regular season 6-6 after a win Saturday against Arkansas State, the final score 35-21.

The Red Wolves scored late to cut down on that deficit, it was 28-7 at halftime, the Herd dominating the first two quarters.

Marshall looked like they had total control in that first half, against a team that put up 77 points the week before.

Head coach Charles huff was wearing a quarterback armband for the first time this season; which created some questions surrounding a potential change up on play calling.

I asked Huff about it in the postgame press conference.

“Not a change in who’s calling plays, but I will say the Connor Stalions deal in Michigan is rampant… let’s just say that,” said Huff. “It’s not just a Michigan deal. See how we had a little more… things worked a little better in the first half didn’t they? I’ll say that. So, chess match. You move, we move. Checkmate.”

After the game, four assistant coaches were let go. Including offensive coordinator Clint Trickett, who was calling the offensive plays the majority of this season.

Marshall now waits to find out who and where they play in their bowl game.

It will be announced this Sunday, the same day as the Thundering Herd’s end of the year banquet.

Stay tuned right here on WOWK.