Huff disappointed with performance in home opener

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall head football coach Charles Huff had his debut in the Joan against North Carolina Central, Saturday; and even though they came out on top, 44-10, the new coach was not happy.

The Herd offense had a slow start.

Sophomore quarterback Grant Wells scored the first touchdown of the game from 10 yards out, and that was the only score in the first fifteen minutes.

Wells then connected with Talik Keaton in the second quarter for another touchdown; and Keaton snagged one more TD before the half, to make it 30-7 heading into halftime.

But, the key player says they have a lot of things to fix.

“That’s definitely not our standard,” said Keaton. “All the turnovers and just miscommunication, the flags and everything, that’s just not our standard. So, as an offense, we’re not happy at all.”

“One of the sloppiest first halves of football I’ve ever been apart of, and that’s on me,” said Huff. “So I want to apologize to the fans, the students… I challenged you guys to show up and you did your part. I did not do my part. We will be better.

Huff and the Herd face East Carolina University next, this Saturday, in the Joan.