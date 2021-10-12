Huff: “Discipline continues to be an issue”

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football held their weekly press conference today; and this one was a little more exciting, as it was after a 20-13 overtime win against Old Dominion.

Head coach Charles Huff says he’ll take any win he can get, but this squad still has a lot to work on.

The biggest thing, he said, is they need to focus on fixing the turnovers and unnecessary penalties.

And how do they do that? By having more discipline.

“Now when I say ‘discipline,’ to me, it all goes together but there are different levels,” said Huff. “And you have to address each level. Some of those are emotional controllable right? You gotta control your emotions. Some of those are technique fundamental controllables. If you’re holding, there’s a technical improvement you can do. And those are the things to me that you can fix in the near future. In the long term, you gotta create enough competition in your program that forces guys when they step on the field to do what they’re supposed to do when it’s supposed to be done.”

Huff went on to talk about some of the specific instances where either emotional or technical mistakes were made in Saturday’s game.

