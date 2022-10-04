CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football has a mini bye week this week, their next game is Wednesday, October 12th.

Huff said the program is taking advantage of this time to “take care of the players holistically.”

He shared that yesterday was used as a mental health check day; the coaching staff met with every player in their position groups to see how they’re doing off the field.

Huff added they talked about everything but football.

Then, they held a wing night last night, and let the guys just hang out and bond.

Huff says taking advantage of this off time to build that chemistry and make sure everyone is doing okay outside of the game is really important.

“I think it’s very important in the resource restricted environment we’re in,” said Huff. “We have to wear multiple hats. These guys can’t just go down to the mental health coach and talk about their issues. They can’t just go to the health science center in the Shewey Center wing east and talk about ‘hey I’m having issues with anxiety and depression,’ and ‘my family is going through this,’ and have someone dedicated to the football team who deals with those types of issues. We don’t have that. So we have to create that. So the resources that we have for our student athletes to make sure they’re holistically taken care of are important.”

Huff went on to say he hopes everyone makes an effort to come out to next Wednesday night’s game.

Kickoff is set for 7:30. You can get tickets here.