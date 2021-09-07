Huff speaks after 2021 season opener

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football spoke today about Saturday’s season opener, and how head coach Charles Huff made history becoming the only Herd football coach to open on the road and win.

On the scoreboard, this game didn’t look very competitive.

Marshall entered the fourth quarter up 28-0; and only allowed one touchdown from Navy in that final fifteen minutes.

The Herd then went and scored 21 more points in the fourth to win it 49-7.

But even though the spread was big, Huff said this team still has a lot to work on.

This was the first time this coaching staff battled in a game together, so there are some logistical things that need smoothed out; but at the end of the day, entering week two 1-0 and making history while doing it, is always a good thing.

“Anytime you can go out and have success is great,” said Huff. “I try not to put the light on me because I didn’t make any tackles.. I didn’t throw any passes, I didn’t block anybody.. but it really comes back to the commitment and buy in from the team and I think as a coaching staff, we really prepared our guys and it showed on Saturday.”

Marshall hosts North Carolina Central for their home opener this Saturday.

