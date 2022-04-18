HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – We had a very competitive matchup in Hurricane between the two top teams in the MSAC; 12-4 Huntington visiting 16-3 Hurricane.

We caught this one in the fourth, Highlanders on a run, already posting five in this inning; and here came the sixth.

A hit by Braden Shephard scored Jonathon Jackson, pushing the Huntington lead 7-5.

Then in the bottom of the fourth, Bryson Rigney hit a bomb to right center, Quarrier Philips rounded third and took it all the way home; Huntington still leading here 7-6.

Same frame, bags loaded for Hurricane, the Highlanders with a pitching change; he walks Rigney to tie up the game at 7.

A wild pitch would score the winning run for Hurricane, the final 8-7.

Up next: Huntington faces Boyd County Tuesday, Hurricane faces Independence on Wednesday.