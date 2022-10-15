HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington won their sixth-straight game Friday night, defeating Parkersburg 41-20. The Highlander offense continued to roll, putting up another 40 point game.

QB Gavin Lochow found Malik McKneely in the second quarter to put their team in the red zone. Lochow later connected with Duane Harris with a touchdown pass to make the game 20-7 in favor of the Highlanders.

A huge rivalry matchup looms next week. Huntington will take on Cabell Midland in Ona. The Knights are coming off a 35-14 loss against Hurricane.