CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #4 Huntington took on the #5 seeded South Charleston in the Class AAAA quarterfinals.
This one stayed within one point until the top of the second.
South Charleston ball, Duane Harris snags a steal, takes it down for the score, gets the foul.
That three point play sparked an 11-3 run for Huntington, and they went into halftime up 36-24.
In the third quarter, Huntington kept rolling, SC ball and Highlanders’ Mikey Johnson steals it away, finishing with a two handed dunk!
Huntington now up 21, and kept that going through the buzzer; the final 67-44.
