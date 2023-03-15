CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #4 Huntington took on the #5 seeded South Charleston in the Class AAAA quarterfinals.

This one stayed within one point until the top of the second.

South Charleston ball, Duane Harris snags a steal, takes it down for the score, gets the foul.

That three point play sparked an 11-3 run for Huntington, and they went into halftime up 36-24.

In the third quarter, Huntington kept rolling, SC ball and Highlanders’ Mikey Johnson steals it away, finishing with a two handed dunk!

Huntington now up 21, and kept that going through the buzzer; the final 67-44.

Check out highlights above!

