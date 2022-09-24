HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington hosted Capital tonight, both teams coming off MSAC wins last week.

Capital’s first drive stalled early so on their 4th down punt – it’s blocked! Scooped up by Khalief Tye Jr. for the score. And the Highlanders go up 7-0 fast.

The Highlanders offense had a slower start though, first play – there’s a problem with the snap and a scramble for the loose ball. It’s picked up by Capital’s MJ Dixon for the score! And just like that we’re tied at 7.

Then just before the end of the first quarter, Huntington with a jet sweep to Zah Zah Jackson, and Zah Zah says buh-byeee! He takes it all the way for the score, now 14-7 Huntington.

The Highlanders kept it going after that, just too much for Capital, the final 42-7.