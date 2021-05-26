Huntington defeats Cabell Midland at Power Park

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a tight one in the beginning, but Huntington ultimately walked away with the win against Cabell Midland tonight, the final 7-3.

The first run of the game was an electric one for the Knights.

Austin Holley hit it to the outfield, and it rolled to the back wall. He got his legs moving, and slid for a triple.

Corey Sweeny was next up, and he hit it long – close to the same spot – to get Holley home.

But it would be the Highlanders that win this one, the final 7-3.

Huntington faces Hurricane for the MSAC Championship Wednesday night.

