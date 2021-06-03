Huntington defeats Cabell Midland in sectionals

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington hosted Cabell Midland for this sectional game; each of these squads coming off of big wins.

Huntington took down Spring Valley, and the Knights defeated Lincoln County on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday night, Highlanders’ Lukas Conn started the game off with a double over the right fielder, a great hit and run by Conn; but unfortunately, Huntington couldn’t bring him home there.

Cabell Midland up to bat next, and Noah Farrar hit a liner over the 3rd baseman.

Knights then had runners on 1st and 3rd, Noah Jordan stole 2nd, and the ball gets away to give Ray Ray Williams the first score of the game.

But it would be Huntington that pulls out the win this time, the final 4-2.

The Highlanders face the winner of Cabell Midland and Spring Valley on Saturday.