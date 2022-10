HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – No. 1 Huntington hosted (0-8) St. Albans, and the back ups were in by the second half.

The Highlanders went into halftime up 56-0, St. Albans ran 14 plays in the first quarter for 5 yards.

The final of this one 70-7.

Huntington travels to Hurricane for the final game of the 2022 regular season.