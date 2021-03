CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 9-0 Huntington Highlanders have had to postpone their undefeated season ‘until further notice.’

The program tweeted Monday the postponed games are ‘due to contract tracing.’

Head Coach Ty Holmes says the earliest the team can get back to playing is April 5th.

The Highlanders are ranked No. 2 right now in the AP Top 10 list.

