HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – When you’re a championship-level team, it’s easy to get complacent. After a 13-1 finish and reaching the Class AAA state title game, Huntington is anything but that.

Senior quarterback Gavin Lochow leads the Highlanders for another season. The signal caller is main guy on offense this year and is taking on a bigger leadership role.

“Trying to be more of a vocal leader and really the past few years I’ve had some guys, they kind of pushed us and led us where to go,” Lochow said. “We had great leaders but now we’re at the top so it’s our turn.”

Huntington graduated nearly a dozen players from the 2021 team. Head Coach Billy Seals says younger guys will have to step up to fill their roles.

“We graduated 11 seniors last year, all 11 played significant time for us so we’ve got a lot of question marks but we’ve got great leadership in our program,” Seals said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that’s played a lot of snaps for us, so we’ll rely on those guys and just continue to get better each day.”

The Highlanders have a wealth of talent, including four-star offensive tackle Robby Martin. Former South Charleston star Duane Harris transferred in as well.

Huntington opens up its season at Spring Valley Aug. 26. Their home opener is the following week against South Charleston.

