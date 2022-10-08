BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – There was a big battle in Beckley as #6 Huntington visited #9 Woodrow Wilson.

Beckley gets the scoring started with a rushing touchdown by quarterback Jay Jones.

But, we’ve seen this before, Huntington’s offense came alive on the following drive as QB Gavin Lochow took off on a long keeper.

The drive was then capped off by Zach Jackson who went untouched into the endzone.

Huntington would get another touchdown shortly after that.

The Highlanders then kept it rolling, the final 42-15.

Huntington rolls to 5-1.