HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Highlanders walked away Friday night with a 37-15 over rival Cabell Midland in the highly-anticipated rematch.

Midland got on the board early with a long touchdown run from running back Jackson Fetty. The Highlanders never waivered, grabbing the 22 point win to set up a matchup with Martinsburg in the AAA title game.

Huntington and Martinsburg will face Dec. 4 at noon.