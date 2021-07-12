Huntington Little League takes down Elkins in state tournament

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Right now, we are in the middle of the Little League state tournament, and we have one area team that is red hot right now!

The tournament is being held up in Fairmont, and Huntington is rolling on after taking down Elkins; the final 18-2.

Huntington got started fast in this game.

In the top of the first, Colin Childers put the ball into play with a big hit and Elkins just couldn’t get a glove on it.

Childers’ hit scored two runners, including Childers, himself!

Huntington took a quick 2-0 lead.

Then, still in the first inning, Huntington was in scoring position again.

A passed ball allowed Jace Moss to race home for the score, pushing Huntington’s lead to 3-0.

Elkins stopped them right there in the first inning, as Elliot Graham threw a strikeout, but Huntington kept it rollin’ in the innings that followed; taking down Elkins the final 18-2.

Huntington faces Hurricane Tuesday night at 5:30.