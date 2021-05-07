Huntington makes late run to win it against University

Countdown to Tax Day
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Highlanders scratched their way to a victory against University in this Class 4A state tournament game.

It was 32-25 at halftime, the Hawks in the lead.

Then, things got sloppy in the second half; which gave the Highlanders a lot more chances at the line.

Huntington shot 32 free throws total, making 22 of them, to help them roll on to the Class 4A semifinal game; the final 66-63.

University struggled behind the arc and couldn’t get a single shot off.

Huntington will play Morgantown for their Class 4A semifinal game Friday night.

