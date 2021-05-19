Huntington Mayor issues proclamation designating ‘Marshall University Men’s Soccer Day’

Marshall celebrates winning the NCAA College Cup championship soccer match over Indiana in Cary, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—During Tuesday’s celebration at Hoops Family Field after Marshall University’s Men’s soccer team brought home a national championship, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams delivered a proclamation designating May 18, 2021 as “Marshall University Men’s Soccer Day” in the City of Huntington.

Each player and coach from the championship team is going to receive a copy of the signed proclamation.

In a Facebook post from the City of Huntington, the city tells a story about midfielder Pedro Dolabella’s nickname (“Mayor”) and how Mayor Williams told Dolabella a couple weeks ago that “if he’s going to be mayor, he has to deliver and bring home the NCAA trophy.