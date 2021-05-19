Huntington Mayor issues proclamation designating ‘Marshall University Men’s Soccer Day’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—During Tuesday’s celebration at Hoops Family Field after Marshall University’s Men’s soccer team brought home a national championship, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams delivered a proclamation designating May 18, 2021 as “Marshall University Men’s Soccer Day” in the City of Huntington.
Each player and coach from the championship team is going to receive a copy of the signed proclamation.
In a Facebook post from the City of Huntington, the city tells a story about midfielder Pedro Dolabella’s nickname (“Mayor”) and how Mayor Williams told Dolabella a couple weeks ago that “if he’s going to be mayor, he has to deliver and bring home the NCAA trophy.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.