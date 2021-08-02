Huntington native and Tennessee grad chooses to end football career

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tennessee grad and Spring Valley standout Riley Locklear has chosen to end his football career due to injuries.

The Huntington native played 24 games with the Vols, starting four of them, until he went down in October 2020 with a season-ending injury.

He then graduated from Tennessee in May 2021, and had an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. But, he decided to wave that year and enter the workforce instead.

“You never know when your last snap of football will be,” said Locklear. “But I do know that every snap of football I played at UT was worth every second of work. I can’t describe the amount of support and love I’ll always have for that program.

Football gave me an opportunity to get a great education, showcase the talent that Huntington, WV has to offer, and I am excited and looking forward to my future!”