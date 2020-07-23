Huntington Prep will not play 2020-2021 season due to pandemic

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Powerhouse prep basketball program Huntington Prep will not be playing this season directly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally reported by Rivals, head coach Arkell Bruce says the decision was made for the health and safety of his players.

The nationally known program produces elite college talent.

They plans to fully return next season.

