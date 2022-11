HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow and running back Zah Jackson were just too much for Woodrow Wilson tonight.

The #2 Highlanders hosted the #15 Flying Eagles, and it was a shootout.

Huntington was up 49-0 at halftime, ultimately winning it by 40, the final 62-22.

Huntington will now face the winner of Spring Valley and Jefferson, who face each other Saturday.