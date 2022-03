CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – St. Joseph Central’s season ends in the Class A semifinal matchup. The Irish fell to top-seed James Monroe 67-47.

St. Joe’s struggled shooting, making on 22 percent of their field goal attempts. The Mavericks advance to Saturday’s championship game, taking on Greater Beckley Christian.

GBC handed James Monroe its only loss of the season before it was vacated.