Huntington St. Joe’s head coach and athletic director steps down

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The head coach of Huntington St. Joseph’s girls basketball team has stepped down.

Shannon Lewis was also a teacher, and the school’s athletic director, and he says he is stepping down from all of his duties at St. Joseph.

Coach Lewis was head coach of the Irish for 18 years, and he had a lot of success in that run.

He racked up nine state championships in his tenure there; most recently, his 2019 squad was ranked No. 13 in the country according to MaxPreps.

Lewis says his decision to step down from his duties at St. Joe’s was not an easy one, it’s something that’s been weighing on his mind, but ultimately, he decided it is time to move on.

“I felt like there were some opportunities possibly coming up this year,” said Lewis. “I was gonna try to make it one more year, but I just felt like this might be the time. I do travel basketball, so I’ll continue to do that. But, I’m also looking into some coaching opportunities…we’ll see what comes up here in the next little bit. I don’t have anything definite, there are just a couple things in the work so I’m just gonna take a look at them and make a decision before too long.”

Stay tuned right here to learn where Coach Lewis lands next!