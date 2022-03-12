CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In a rematch of last year’s Class AAAA state championship game, Huntington pulled away late in the fourth quarter to defeat rival Cabell Midland 58-49 Friday night.

Friday’s matchup was the fourth time both teams have faced each other this season. The Highlanders were hot coming out of the gate, leading 18-8 after the first quarter.

The Knights fought back, trailing by just four at the break and tying it in the third quarter. Despite the loss, Cabell Midland senior K.K. Potter said her teammates will always be family.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this team,” she said. “I know they’re going to do great things, they’re definitely my sisters forever.”

Imani Hickman led the way for Huntington with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Dionna Gray added 15 points and four assists.

Gray is hoping to end her career with another state title.

“I’d love to end my high school career like that,” Gray said. “It’s sad to say but I don’t want to come out on a loss. So being able to finish and knowing that both Imani and I every time we’ve come to the state tournament we’ve finished it out so hopefully we’ll be able to do that again.”

The Highlanders advance to Saturday’s state championship game. Tip off is set for 8 p.m.