CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Up on the hill, George Washington hosted Huntington, the Patriots coming off of almost a 50 point loss to Hurricane last week.

But tonight, GW managed to snag the first score!

Abe Fenwick found Guner Flores near the endzone, Flores able to cross the plane to end that first GW drive.

Check out highlights above!

Now, Huntington’s turn, and quarterback Gavin Lochow takes advantage. Standing at the 50, he launches it to Malik McNeely, a nearly 40 yard pass, and McNeely runs it in to tie it up at 7.

Fenwick was getting a little beat up tonight, he escapes a sack and tosses it but its incomplete.

The Highlanders score again on their next drive, Lochow finding Marshall Cristus in the endzone!

Huntington rolls in this one the final 58-7.