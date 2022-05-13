HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Hurricane hosted Ripley Friday night for this section title game.

We caught it in the top of the fourth, Hurricane up one.

Ripley had a man on first, Brett Haskins hit it to the left back wall. Ty Stephens guns it, he came in fast from first, even lost his helmet.

Stephens got home safe to tie it all up at four.

Bryson Rigney pitched a solid game, striking out Ripley to end the frame; he totaled five Ks tonight.

And that is when the bats started swingin’ for the ‘Skins.

Dylan Bell hit the back wall, he landed on second with ease.

Caden Johnson had a hit all the way to the back wall behind third base, which scored Bell.

From there they kept it rolling to win it in six innings, the final 14-4.

Hurricane wins the Region IV, Section II title and faces the winner of Spring Valley/Cabell Midland next week.